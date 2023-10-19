Bay Co. animal shelter holding free vaccine clinic for residents

By Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Bay County Animal Services & Adoption Center will be holding a free vaccine clinic this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, Bay County Animal Services will be holding a free vaccine clinic for Bay County residents from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The shelter said it will be offering the rabies vaccine for dogs and cats and combo vaccines for dogs and cats.

Attendees must have a valid photo ID or a utility bill to prove their Bay County residency, the shelter said, adding dogs should be on leashes and cats should be in proper carriers.

The shelter said it is hoping to vaccinate up to 300 pets. Vaccines will be given until 5 p.m. or until the shelter runs out.

Attendees are asked not to arrive before noon.

The shelter is located at 800 Livingston Street in Bay City.

If you have any questions, contact Matt Beaver, the director of Bay County Animal Services, at 989-714-0453.

