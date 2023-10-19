DNR requires hunters to report harvests again in 2023

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan hunters have reported killing more than 31,000 deer so far this year.

For the second year, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is requiring hunters to report their harvest.

Deer hunters are required to report a successful harvest within 72 hours or before they transfer possession of the deer.

The DNR said this tool proved to be helpful in its first year.

“Even with the reporting, we estimated that there were probably somewhere between 330 and 340, 350,000 a year taken,” said Chad Stewart, a DNR deer specialist. “So, we feel like a majority of hunters complied and participated with the reporting requirement.”

There’s typically been a $150 fine if hunters don’t report a kill, but this year the DNR plans to take a more educational reinforcement approach and educate hunters about the new rule.

