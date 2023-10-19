DNR requires hunters to report harvests again in 2023

Michigan hunters have reported killing more than 31,000 deer so far this year.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan hunters have reported killing more than 31,000 deer so far this year.

For the second year, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is requiring hunters to report their harvest.

Deer hunters are required to report a successful harvest within 72 hours or before they transfer possession of the deer.

The DNR said this tool proved to be helpful in its first year.

“Even with the reporting, we estimated that there were probably somewhere between 330 and 340, 350,000 a year taken,” said Chad Stewart, a DNR deer specialist. “So, we feel like a majority of hunters complied and participated with the reporting requirement.”

There’s typically been a $150 fine if hunters don’t report a kill, but this year the DNR plans to take a more educational reinforcement approach and educate hunters about the new rule.

Read next:
‘This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,’ sheriff says of missing Flushing woman
Kelly McWhirter
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation lowering costs for disabled vets and their families
Soldier giving a military salute.
How to enjoy Bay City’s Riverfront Autumn Moon Bridal Night Out
A bridal show in Bay City.
2023 trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Suspect shoots himself; investigators still looking for estranged wife believed to be victim
Kelly McWhirter
Neighbors of missing woman, suspect react to continued search
Kelly McWhirter
‘This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,’ sheriff says of missing Flushing woman
Henry Ford Health, Ascension Michigan announce joint venture
Toledo police lights
Sheriff: UM-Flint student killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide

Latest News

Gladwin football
Game of the Week preview, week 9: Gladwin Flying G’s
The last TV5 Game of the Week of the regular season will kick off on Friday with Frankenmuth...
Game of the Week preview, week 9: Gladwin Flying G’s
Michigan hunters have reported killing more than 31,000 deer so far this year.
DNR requires hunters to report harvests again in 2023
Investigators have expanded their search to include Prescott in Ogemaw County.
Police searching for missing woman in Ogemaw Co.
The fundraiser is on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Fall festival raising money for Clio baby pantry