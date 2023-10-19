Domestic violence issues spotlighted after woman’s disappearance

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office’s search for Kelly McWhirter, a 60-year-old woman who disappeared, has turned into a recovery mission.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said they are now investigating her disappearance as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office received several tips of different places to possibly search for McWhirter, and one of those areas is around S. Nichols and Corunna Road in Genesee County’s Clayton Township.

TV5 has also learned more about Steven Higgins, the primary suspect and McWhirter’s estranged husband, and his long arrest record.

It dates back to 1983 with arrests for breaking and entering, unarmed robbery, and receiving and concealing stolen property, as well as gun violations.

In 1991, he was arrested and convicted of felonious assault with strangulation, and sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. He got out nine years later.

Since then, he was arrested at least twice for breaking and entering, as well as carrying a gun without a permit.

A friend and colleague of McWhirter’s said the news caught her by surprise.

She also said if anyone is suffering in a domestic violence situation, there’s help.

Swanson said McWhirter was involved in a violent confrontation with her estranged husband, a fact that is putting the issue of domestic violence back in the spotlight.

“Domestic violence should not have happened to her because she was kind-hearted. She might have been tough on the exterior, but she had a big heart, and she wanted to help people,” said Ellen Ellenberg, the chair of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners, where McWhirter served as secretary.

As of Thursday evening, Oct. 19, the search for McWhirter continues after police say she was involved in a violent confrontation with her estranged husband Higgins last weekend.

“This just really upsets me that somebody caught her by surprise. And I really believe that, that happened because I think she would’ve fought to her fullest to be able to survive something like this, and hopefully she has,” Ellenburg said.

Thursday, Swanson called the search for McWhirter a recovery and her disappearance is being treated as a homicide.

“My heart goes out to her family, goes out to her grandkids, and everybody at the county is grieving over this horrible domestic violence situation. And if anybody else is suffering from this, there’s help out there,” Ellenburg said.

Help is offered by organizations like Equality Michigan.

Margaret Avery is the manager of community advocacy there.

“We individualize services for any of our clients. So we start out with safety planning and we get them the resources specifically that they need and we can walk them through the court process if they want to pursue legal action, or get a PPO, or whatever,” Avery explained.

Avery said The Underground Railroad, the city of Saginaw, the YWCA, U-M Flint, and the National Sexual Violence Resource Center are other places domestic violence victims can turn to.

For his part, Swanson said McWhirter, and people like her, deserve better.

“Higgins went out like a coward and he treated her like a coward. And if somebody’s out there and they are responsible for emotional abuse, and physical abuse, and psychological abuse, that’s cowardly,” Swanson said.

Avery reminds everyone it is never someone’s fault to be a victim of domestic violence and she urges anyone who is suffering to reach out and get help.

Former employers of McWhirter will hold a candlelight vigil for her and everyone affected by domestic violence.

The vigil is Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.

The Genesee County Board of Commissioners and the sheriff’s office will host the vigil outside the Genesee County Jail on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint.

