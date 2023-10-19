Game of the Week preview, week 9: Gladwin Flying G’s

The last TV5 Game of the Week of the regular season will kick off on Friday with Frankenmuth traveling to take on Gladwin.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) – The last TV5 Game of the Week of the regular season will kick off on Friday, Oct. 19 with Frankenmuth traveling to take on Gladwin.

The Flying G’s just secured their third straight Jack Pine Conference title with their victory over Beaverton last week. This win rejuvenated Gladwin after they suffered a rare loss two weeks ago.

To close the regular season, the Flying G’s will host the same team they defeated last year to win their first-ever football state championship.

Gladwin said that Frankenmuth is a program they’ve modeled themselves after while rising to the top.

“They’re a program that we have a ton of respect for and we know that they’re going to be well prepared,” said Gladwin’s Head Coach Marc Jarstfer. “Their coaching staff does a phenomenal job every year week-in and week-out of getting them ready, and it’s somebody that when we took this thing over we wanted to emulate. You know, it was cool having a matchup with them last year for all the marbles essentially and being able to pull it out. Now having another opportunity to battle with them again with new groups of kids is also a neat opportunity.”

TV5 will be live at Gladwin High School on Friday for the Frankenmuth vs. Gladwin matchup.

