Gov. Whitmer signs legislation lowering costs for disabled vets and their families

"Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much to keep our state and nation safe,"...
“Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much to keep our state and nation safe,” said Gov. Whitmer.(WCAX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation to help lower costs for disabled veterans and their families through the retaining of property tax exemptions.

“Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much to keep our state and nation safe,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Losing a partner can rock a family’s financial stability, but we can ease the burden for spouses of disabled veterans by ensuring they can still qualify for property tax exemptions, keeping a roof over their heads and more money in their pockets.”

Related: Struggling against the system - Widow of military vet fights to keep her home

Combined, Senate Bills 176, 330, and 364 amend the General Property Tax Act, ensuring the spouses of disabled veterans can keep their property tax exemptions, even after their spouse passes away.

“Veterans have selflessly sacrificed for our country and this legislation ensures those sacrifices continue to be honored when they return home,” said State Senator Mary Cavanagh (D-Redford Township). “Senate Bill 330 will make a tangible difference in the lives of disabled veterans and their surviving spouses, removing barriers to this financial relief. I’m incredibly proud of this legislation and the support it provides our veterans and their families.”

