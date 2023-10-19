How to enjoy Bay City’s Riverfront Autumn Moon Bridal Night Out

By Lauren Piesko
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Calling all brides! Planning a wedding? Then this is the event for you.

Hosted at the Doubletree Hotel Bay City-Riverfront, this is the hotel’s very first fall bridal expo. Brides can enjoy an evening of shopping, champagne, hors d’oeuvres, and getting to know local vendors. TV5 spoke to a few, including First Look Bridal Boutique, Memories by Candlelight, and Jeff Carpenter Studios.

“Here at the Doubletree, we really wanted to focus on a lot of our downtown Bay City vendors and we have so many brides that come through our hotel here, having some beautiful weddings, so we wanted to make a night out for those brides to celebrate them,” said Azurah Karl, event organizer. “Any brides that have weddings coming up–we’re inviting them to come out tonight.”

With over 30 vendors from around Michigan, the show is a one-stop shop for all things wedding-related.

“There’s so many bridal vendors that are going to be here–wedding dress shops, florists, bakeries,” Karl said.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19. Tickets are $10 dollars at the door. For a full list of vendors, visit here.

