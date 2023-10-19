Michigan $15 minimum wage is on the ballot in 2024

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Riley Connell
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A proposal to eventually raise Michigan’s minimum wage to $15 an hour will be on the November 2024 ballot.

From the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic, to rising inflation, minimum wage workers in Michigan have faced their fair share of challenges. Part of those challenges is the struggle make a living wage.

“We saw millions of workers leave low wage sectors like the restaurant industry, refusing to work for sub-minimum wages, poverty wages,” said Saru Jayaraman, founder of One Fair Wage, the advocate group who pushed for the minimum wage increase in Michigan.

The One Fair Wage proposal, which outlines a steady increase to a $15 minimum wage by 2027, will now be on the November ballot next year, after Jayaraman and her team collected 610,000 signatures from Michigan residents.

“We’ve been at it in Michigan for a decade, over a decade,” she said. “And it was finally time to make sure it happened.”

This is not the first time One Fair Wage has taken steps to put a minimum wage increase on the ballot. They put forth a similar proposal in 2018 to raise the state minimum to a lesser $12 an hour, but it was quickly adopted and amended by state lawmakers before ever making it on the ballot.

As voters gear up for round two, small businesses like Meat BBQ in Lansing are wondering what it means for staff. No matter what the voters decide, owner Sean Johnson said they’ll find a way to make the necessary changes.

“It’s just one of those things where, once it happens, if it does happen, you’re just going to have to deal with it as an ownership issue from the financial side of it,” he said.

However, Johnson said there are some concerns that come with a potential $15 an hour minimum wage. With a staff that makes most of their money on gratuities, he fears that customers may be more reluctant to tip.

“Even when the service is bad, I’m still going to do it, because I understand what’s going on,” he said. “Other people may not, if they’re not in the business.”

There are only three states in the U.S. that currently require a $15 minimum wage for all workers. They are California, Massachusetts and Washington. Washington D.C. has a minimum wage of $17 an hour.

The current minimum wage in Michigan is $10.10, and any change, is now in the hands of Michigan voters, when they head to the polls in a little over a year.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Ex-husband shoots himself; investigators still looking for ex-wife believed to be victim
Henry Ford Health, Ascension Michigan announce joint venture
Toledo police lights
Sheriff: UM-Flint student killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide
Iraqis hold a mass rally supporting the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Oct. 13,...
Troops hurt after three drones attack US bases in Iraq as tensions flare after Gaza hospital blast
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

Detroit child playing in backyard mauled to death by 1 or 2 dogs
A bridal show in Bay City.
How to enjoy Bay City’s Riverfront Autumn Moon Bridal Night Out
The search for 60-year-old Kelly McWhirter of Flushing continues, and police have named her...
Neighbors of missing woman, suspect react to continued search
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Thursday, Oct. 19
Here are five things you need to know today.
Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023: 5 things you need to know