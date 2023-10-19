Rain continues this evening, scattered showers continue Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It feels like the sun just got here and just like that, today we’re back under the clouds.

In addition to that, rain has returned to the area and is picking up the pace and coverage this evening. Our latest rain chances will stick around for the next few days, but it doesn’t appear the upcoming weekend is a total loss. Our temperatures? Those will continue to trend below average for the next several days. Although there may be some nice changes in that department next week!

This Evening & Overnight

Rain should become less widespread as the night goes on. (WNEM)

These showers are not expected to bring any severe weather, but some steadier pockets are possible from time to time. The highest coverage of showers will be this evening, with the coverage starting to gradually drop off overnight into Friday morning.

Lows will only dip into the 40s and low 50s tonight. (WNEM)

Clouds will stick around in the absence of rain, with overnight lows remaining in the 40s and 50s into Friday morning. Winds will generally be out of a westerly direction around 5 to 10 miles per hour. That wind will be more northwesterly to the north, and southwesterly to the south.

Friday

Showers are expected to be on the scattered side through the day on Friday, with showers gradually fading into the evening hours. Despite the showers being in the forecast all day, these showers won’t be a constant thing in any one spot.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 50s on Friday. (WNEM)

Winds will turn to a northwesterly direction and remain sustained around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts around 20 to 25 miles per hour. With that cooler wind direction, we should see highs cool down at least a touch, but still land in the middle 50s for many.

Once the rain moves out, skies may briefly clear into Friday night and Saturday morning, but clouds should fill back in to start the weekend. Lows Friday night will be in the 30s and 40s.

Weekend Outlook

Showers are expected again on Saturday before we start drying out on Sunday, and then we’ll get some sunshine back in the forecast.

Rain is expected to be most likely in SW Lower Michigan on Saturday, but may clip our area. (WNEM)

The best chance for showers on Saturday is expected to be in the southwestern half of the Lower Peninsula, with the system looking like it will clip our southwestern most areas like Isabella, Gratiot, and Shiawassee counties, and perhaps slightly to the northeast from there. The Thumb and areas north of the Saginaw Bay may not see much more than a few spotty showers at best Saturday.

Brighter skies are expected to return on Sunday. (WNEM)

Skies will clear into Sunday, with a mostly sunny finish to the weekend. Clouds may linger a bit longer near the shoreline areas thanks to our lake influences, but inland areas should have a nice bright day.

Highs will be in the lower and middle 50s on Saturday, with 40s and low 50s on Sunday.

