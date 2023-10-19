Rain incoming this morning leading to occasional showers today

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our incoming low pressure system is starting to kick off a decent swath of rain that’s moving into Mid-Michigan. This will lead to more occasional rain showers today. Overall, today’s rain has been on track and it will certainly be a better indoor day. However, Friday has been trending a little drier and we should be in okay shape for high school football by the evening! We’re also watching the chance of showers on Saturday, especially if you’re planning on traveling to East Lansing. Currently, the in-state rivalry game is looking mostly dry too!

Today

Rain has already been moving into our western counties as of the 4 AM hour. This will continue to spread into our area through the morning so you’ll need to grab the rain gear as you head out to the bus stops! There is the potential for a late-morning break or pause in the showers, but even if we do see this it certainly won’t be the end of the rain today.

Steady has been moving in from the west. (WNEM)

During the afternoon and evening we should have another uptick in shower coverage. None of this will be heavy, but it will be a steady rain. Afternoon bus stops and after-school activities, along with any evening errands you might need to run will be wet.

More showers are expected Thursday afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

Highs today reach up to around 60 degrees, trending upwards due to warmer air still holding on after slightly over-performing on Wednesday. We’ll also have breezy weather with a south wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. The average high temperature today is 59 degrees, so on paper we’ll actually be right around where we should be for temperatures!

Thursday reaches up to 60 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

The evening rain will start to taper off in coverage going through the overnight timeframe, eventually becoming only isolated to scattered by Friday morning. Any showers that do remain will stay light.

Lows will fall to around 49 degrees with the wind slowing down too. Wind speeds will be from 5 to 10 mph, but starting to veer to the southwest. That wind shift will continue into Friday.

Friday

The wind will continue to make a shift to the northwest during the day with speeds at 5 to 15 mph. This will bring any showers left towards the southeast. Our most recent data has suggested that rain coverage may be able to isolate itself a little more than what we’ve had in previous forecasts, which is a a great sign (especially for high school football)! Although a few lingering showers are possible around kickoff, it’s looking more likely that a lot of games will end up being rain-free. It’ll certainly be drier than last Friday.

A few showers will still be possible Friday, but most will be done around kickoff time for high school football! (WNEM)

When the rain wraps up, rain totals will mostly be between 0.25″ and 0.5″. A few locally higher totals are possible which has been hinted at in our most recent data, but most will still land below the 0.5″ mark.

The majority of this rain is picked up on Thursday. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 57 degrees, then by Friday night lows will fall to 42 degrees. This leads further into a cooldown over the weekend.

Highs will cool down slightly on Friday thanks to a northwest wind. (WNEM)

Weekend Preview

There is one weak disturbance that has been trying to bring a few showers into our area on Saturday, though as the week has gone on this has slowly been deflecting away. We’ll still monitor this, but odds are looking better that we see a drier day on Saturday! Especially by the evening, because most of the showers we’re currently expecting would be more into the morning hours. Stay tuned for updates!

Highs will reach up to 52 degrees on Saturday, then a low of 37 degrees on Saturday night. Sunday will have a high of 50 degrees but with the breeze, it’ll still feel more like the 40s. Sunday night will be cold and we are First Alerting you to the first widespread freeze of the season on Sunday night. Lows will fall down to the upper 20s north and lower 30s south.

Sunday night is likely to see our first widespread freeze of the season. (WNEM)

For a look past the weekend, head over to the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

