Recovery mission for Flushing woman extended to Ogemaw Co.

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The search for Kelly McWhirter of Flushing has been changed from a rescue to a recovery mission and homicide investigation, and investigators are extending their search to Ogemaw County.

“This is no longer a rescue; this is a recovery. This is a homicide investigation and our suspect is dead,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson in a press conference Thursday morning.

It’s the news family and friends of Kelly McWhirter had been dreading.

Swanson said it’s likely that McWhirter is dead, even though her body hasn’t been found yet.

TV5 first broke the news Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 11 p.m. when Swanson announced McWhirter and her estranged husband Steven Higgins had been missing for several days.

Swanson said when McWhirter didn’t show up for work Monday morning, deputies went to their Flushing home, finding what appeared to be a bloody scene. There also were signs of a struggle in McWhirter’s car, which deputies found at a house in Norwalk, Ohio.

Then, early Wednesday morning, media reports helped someone spot Higgins’s pickup.

When he was pulled over in Montrose Township, investigators said he shot himself in the head and later died.

On Thursday morning, Swanson said he got a tip that could blow the case wide open.

“We just got a tip, a very significant tip of a caller from Ogemaw County,” Swanson said in the middle of his press conference update on Thursday morning.

Investigators now know that Higgins was in Prescott just hours before he was stopped by police and took his own life.

“She said that Higgins was at her house on Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m. This is going to be the Tuesday before he shot himself,” Swanson said.

Higgins asked the woman, who lives on the 4000 block of Tall Timber Trail, for a favor.

“He said, ‘Hey, can I do some yard work? Can I do some things in your backyard?’ She lives in an up north property. Of course, not knowing anything, she agreed to it. Her husband, who has since passed, were friends with Higgins, and so she allowed him to stay,” Swanson explained.

Swanson said when word got out that authorities were looking for Higgins, friends of the woman in Prescott called her. Upon finding out, the woman told Higgins he had to leave.

Hours later, now early Wednesday morning, a passerby spotted Higgins in his pickup truck and called 911. Moments later, Higgins shot himself when confronted by police.

Investigators said he left behind a lot of evidence in the bed of the pickup, most notably a body bag and tools used to bury a body. Given that, Swanson said it’s possible McWhirter may be in Prescott.

“We know that that was a probable option that he took. We have the empty body bag. We have blood and other contaminants in the bag, things from the environment in the bag. We do know obviously that there’s blood in her vehicle at one point, but this evidence is in his truck, so there’s a transfer of something. And of course, having the tools in the back, and soil. Remember, I said we’re going to try to match those soils, so if the soil on the edge of that spade or the shovel matches what’s up there, now we have a location,” Swanson explained.

Swanson said deputies were heading north to Ogemaw County within minutes of receiving this tip.

He thanked the community for the help they’re providing in the effort to solve this case.

Many community members in Ogemaw County are in shock after hearing Higgins was there on Tuesday.

Though investigators began searching there Thursday afternoon, there is still no sign of McWhirter.

People who live near the tipster’s home said they hadn’t noticed anything suspicious, but it is also hunting season and they tend to see different people around.

However, they said they are afraid to know something like this happened.

“Scared of what is happening in the world today,” said Leslie Grusebeck, who has lived in the area since 2014. “Not really, no. It’s just a small community here.”

Brad Gruesbeck, who has lived in the area since 2008, said it is pretty surprising, but it is a remote area.

“I just hope everything gets resolved,” he said.

That is what everyone is hoping for at this time.

McWhirter has children and grandchildren and is very respected and loved by her colleagues in Genesee County.

The search has extended to two states and multiple counties, and there are still a lot of questions that still remain.

If you’ve seen anything on your doorbell cameras or anywhere from Oct. 13 through Oct. 18, whether it’s McWhirter’s white Hyundai or Higgins’ dark-colored F-150, Swanson is asking you to call 911 to report those tips.

