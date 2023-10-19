‘This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,’ sheriff says of missing Flushing woman

MONTROSE, Mich. (WNEM) - The search for 60-year-old Kelly McWhirter, of Flushing, has turned into a recovery mission as the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her disappearance as a homicide.

“This is a homicide investigation and our suspect is dead,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

The update comes after investigators found a body bag, without a body, inside the truck belonging to the suspect, Steven Higgins. Higgins is McWhirter’s ex-husband and the sole suspect in this case.

“We don’t think anyone else is involved in the abduction and assault of Kelly McWhirter,” Swanson said.

There was significant blood and other contaminants in that body bag, Swanson said, adding they also found shovels with fresh dirt on them in the bed of Higgins’ truck.

“Nothing indicates it’s anyone but Steven Higgins,” Swanson said.

Higgins was found driving in Montrose early Wednesday morning and was pulled over by police, but Swanson said Higgins would not come out of the vehicle, and then took out a weapon and shot himself in the head. That happened near Elms Road and Wheeler in Montrose.

“Higgins took his life. He has not left any notes, hadn’t made any statements,” Swanson said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

