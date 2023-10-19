Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Thursday, or around here we like to call it Friday junior! Hope your morning is off to a great start so far. We have compiled five stories to know before you start the day.

1. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson will give an update today on the search for a missing Flushing woman. Kelly McWhirter, 60, disappeared over the weekend. Her ex-husband, Steven Higgins is the main suspect. Evidence at their home suggested a violent, bloody fight. Higgins was found by police and shot himself in the head, according to law enforcement. The sheriff will give an update at 11 a.m.

2. Another deadly domestic violence case took the life of a University of Michigan-Flint student. Gina Bryant, 25, of Macomb Township was kidnapped Thursday by her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Justin Wendling. On Friday afternoon, she was shot in the head at a truck stop in Illinois. Her ex-boyfriend also shot himself in the head when police approached him. If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

3. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hosting a public hearing today on whether or not your dog needs to be on a leash on state-managed land. The DNR wants to update the rule with a proposed amendment to provide clarity and consistency. The rule suggests dogs don’t need to be on a leash when in an area designated as a leash-free zone, while hunting or completing field trials. The meeting is at 2:30 p.m. in Lansing.

4. This Fire Prevention Month, the American Red Cross is teaming up with the Michigan School for the Deaf for home fire safety for the deaf and hard of hearing community. Today, the two organizations will host a press conference to raise awareness and to make homes safer. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a house fire by half. The press conference is at the Red Cross’ East Central Bay Chapter on Grand Traverse Street in Flint at 10 a.m.

5. Calling all brides and those currently planning a wedding! Bay City - Riverfront’s Inaugural Autumn Moon Bridal Night Out expo is at DoubleTree by Hilton. Enjoy local bridal vendors, complimentary Hors D’ Oeuvres & Bubbly Bar, a Live DJ, & more! Admission is $10 at door.

