UAW picketers thankful for community support as strike stretches on

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – The UAW strike has been going for 34 days with more than 33,000 members striking across the country against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.

However, as the UAW strike continues, so does the community support.

Different companies have been pulling up and dropping off warm food and beverages to keep picketers nice and toasty as they stand on the picket lines for hours on end.

On Tuesday, it was B & J’s Donuts, and on Wednesday, it was Luigi’s, showing that supporters and union members are sticking together.

“I know about UAW strike going on and I’m with them about their strike. I was off here but I came in for some work and I found out about their order and we were ready to help right away,” said Rabi Patel, manager at B & J’s Donuts and Subway in Flint.

Eric Price, the president of UAW Local 651, said they are appreciative of all the support they’ve received so far.

“Just like this morning, we had a huge donation from Luigi’s down the street actually. He came and dropped off some soup and sandwiches for us on the line. What that tells me is that people support what we’re out here fighting for and everybody sees that we aren’t just out here, like everyone might be thinking we’re out here being greedy, but we’re actually out here fighting for a good cause,” Price said.

Patel said he fully supports and believes in what the union is fighting for and he wants them to keep going.

Despite all the community support, the strike hasn’t been easy for many workers.

Union members at both the Burton and Swartz Creek GM plants have been picketing day and night for over a month, living off of strike pay and whatever they managed to save ahead of the strike, if anything.

Local UAW members Chad Carman said he wants the Big Three to imagine themselves in their shoes, and then maybe the companies will understand why UAW members are fighting so hard.

“I have a big family to take care of and actually it’s getting a little tough,” Carman said. “They don’t know what it’s like to be out here, to work for 50-60 hours a week just to get by. I mean, I hate to say it, but I have to work 50-60 hours to get by. It would be nice for them to set an example.”

Carman said though it’s tough, he’s feeling as strong as ever and will continue to fight the good fight.

