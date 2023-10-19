WATCH: Mischievous magpie taunts and toys with young moose

A mischievous magpie taunts and toils with a frustrated young moose on video. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Video captured by a woman in Alaska caught some funny moments between a moose and a magpie.

Elly Frey sent video of a magpie taunting and toying with a young moose in her backyard by jumping on its rear and back and jumping off again.

The relentlessness of the bird and confusion of the moose make for an entertaining watch.

Eventually, the moose’s mama wakes up in the next yard and peers over the fence to see what is going on with her baby.

The moose might be the king of Alaska, but the mercurial magpie reigned as the king of the ring on this day.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Suspect shoots himself; investigators still looking for estranged wife believed to be victim
Kelly McWhirter
Neighbors of missing woman, suspect react to continued search
Kelly McWhirter
‘This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,’ sheriff says of missing Flushing woman
Henry Ford Health, Ascension Michigan announce joint venture
Toledo police lights
Sheriff: UM-Flint student killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide

Latest News

This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on Oct. 23,...
US Navy warship in Red Sea intercepts three missiles, several drones heading north out of Yemen
Recovery mission for Flushing woman extended to Ogemaw Co.
Recovery mission for Flushing woman extended to Ogemaw Co.
The search for Kelly McWhirter of Flushing has been changed from a rescue to a recovery mission...
Recovery mission for Flushing woman extended to Ogemaw Co.
Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, and police shot the...
Man who crashed into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco was armed with knife, crossbow, police say