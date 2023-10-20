American Red Cross installing free fire alarms for deaf community

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - House fires claim seven lives every day in the U.S., most often in homes without working smoke detectors, and the American Red Cross is trying to address this threat.

The American Red Cross is installing alarms for free in homes that need them as part of the National Home Fire Campaign.

This includes installing devices for those who are deaf and hard of hearing. The devices are vibrant and flash bright lights.

“It can be very scary and hearing people who may reside in the home can hear it but that person who is deaf or hard of hearing may not wake up, so it’s essential to have both of those apparatuses that’s required and needed. They are all for free through the Red Cross,” said Ken Marks, Red Cross preparedness lead coordinator for the East Central Bay chapter.

A working smoke alarm can cut the risk of dying in a house fire by half.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.