Arch Rock on Mackinac Island getting new nature center

Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom
Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Visitors to Mackinac Island will notice some construction at one of the most popular spots.

The upper viewing area of Arch Rock, known as Arch Rock Plaza, is closed as a new nature center is being built.

The $7 million project also includes new restrooms along with the informational nature center. The center will be named after former Michigan Governor William Milliken.

“That’s one of the reasons we wanted to put a nature center there, it’s a very visited spot on the island,” said Steve Brisson, Mackinac Island State Park Commission Director. “It’s a prominent natural feature so it’s an area where we already have an audience and we can capture them at that spot, and part of what we do is teach people, enhance their visit, give them a little knowledge while they’re on vacation.”

The project is scheduled to be completed by next May, ahead of the busy tourist season.

Mackinac Island is Michigan’s first state park.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly McWhirter
Neighbors of missing woman, suspect react to continued search
Kelly McWhirter
‘This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,’ sheriff says of missing Flushing woman
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Suspect shoots himself; investigators still looking for estranged wife believed to be victim
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
NCAA investigating allegations of sign-stealing by No. 2 Michigan. The school says it is cooperating
Toledo police lights
Sheriff: UM-Flint student killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide

Latest News

File
Gladwin schools dismissing students due to gas leak
Recovery mission for Flushing woman extended to Ogemaw Co.
Recovery mission for Flushing woman extended to Ogemaw Co.
A mid-Michigan city is mapping out its future in a proposed master plan that it wants residents...
Midland mapping out city’s future with master plan
Hurley Children's Hospital's NICU is divided over MSU and U of M
Hurley Medical Center’s NICU celebrates in-state rivalry showdown
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
2023 trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan