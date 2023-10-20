Arch Rock on Mackinac Island getting new nature center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Visitors to Mackinac Island will notice some construction at one of the most popular spots.

The upper viewing area of Arch Rock, known as Arch Rock Plaza, is closed as a new nature center is being built.

The $7 million project also includes new restrooms along with the informational nature center. The center will be named after former Michigan Governor William Milliken.

“That’s one of the reasons we wanted to put a nature center there, it’s a very visited spot on the island,” said Steve Brisson, Mackinac Island State Park Commission Director. “It’s a prominent natural feature so it’s an area where we already have an audience and we can capture them at that spot, and part of what we do is teach people, enhance their visit, give them a little knowledge while they’re on vacation.”

The project is scheduled to be completed by next May, ahead of the busy tourist season.

Mackinac Island is Michigan’s first state park.

