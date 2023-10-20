Children can enter Detroit Lions sweepstakes to be ‘Thanksgiving Day star’

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan children in grades first through tenth will have the opportunity to be a “Thanksgiving Day star” during the Detroit Lions game by entering a sweepstakes curtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) and the Detroit Lions.

The #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes is open to enter through Nov. 10.

The winner and their parents/guardians will ride on the Blue Cross’ float down Woodward Avenue during America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner White. The winner will deliver the commemorative game ball on-field at the 84th annual Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field and they will attend the game with nine guests.

“Our Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic is always a truly special day in Detroit and this year maybe more than ever,” said Emily Griffin, senior vice president, marketing and brand at the Detroit Lions. “With our season-long celebration of the Lions 90th Season, and excitement building around our team each week, we are so proud to partner with BCBSM on the #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes for another year, and to welcome some of our youngest fans to this great tradition.”

Eligible children and families can enter the sweepstakes by visiting the Detroit Lions’ website. As part of the entry, applicants are asked to share how they will get active for 60 minutes on Thanksgiving Day.

The Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes supports BCBSM’s commitment to children’s physical fitness and good nutrition through its #MIKidsCan campaign and partnership with the Detroit Lions’ Play 60 program.

The Detroit Lions will randomly select a winner, which will be announced prior to the game.

The winner will receive the following prizes in their prize package:

Participation for the winner and their parents to be part of the BCBSM parade float, carrying the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day commemorative game ball

A custom jersey

A commemorative football

Participation in the fan tunnel experience prior to the Thanksgiving Day game

Special seating along the parade route for their guests in the BCBSM Blue Zone

Ten club level seats at Ford Field to watch the Thanksgiving Day game

A complete Thanksgiving dinner for all 10 guests

For more information on the sweepstakes, visit the #MIKidsCan website.

