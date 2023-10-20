Central Michigan holds media day for men’s and women’s basketball

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Central Michigan University (CMU) held its media day on Thursday for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

For the women’s team, the Chippewas are coming off a 6-23 season but they have a new head coach. Kristin Haynie is taking over for CMU after being a Michigan State assistant coach last season.

She said she hopes to build trust with her players and already knows what she wants her team’s identity to be.

“Our number one thing is defense. We definitely say it every day in practice that defense is our identity. We can’t control if the ball goes in every night, but we can never struggle on defense. Defense is an energy, an attitude, and an effort thing,” Haynie said.

On the men’s side of things, Head Coach Tony Barbee is entering his third season at Central Michigan. Under his leadership, the Chippewas won seven games in year one, 10 games in year two, and his hope is that they take another leap this season.

Grad student Brian Taylor has already noticed a difference with this team compared to years past.

“More willing to be coached and more positive energy this year,” he said. “Every day in practice guys are excited to compete and work and get better at what we need to get better at. Just a lot more positive energy this year.”

