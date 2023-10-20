Detroit-area county will use federal money to erase medical debts

A Detroit-area county says it will use $2 million in federal aid to erase the medical debts of thousands of residents
Medical debt generic graphic
Medical debt generic graphic(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area county said it will use $2 million in federal aid to erase the medical debts of thousands of residents.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter believes as much as $200 million of debt could be wiped away if health care providers agree to take less money to get some delinquent bills off the books.

The county will be working with RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit group, that uses donations to purchase medical debts belonging to people who can't afford them.

Coulter said he wants the county's share of federal money “to be transformational.” The money comes from a program intended to stimulate the economy and improve public health after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents cannot apply for the program but will be notified if all or some of their debt has been cleared, the Detroit Free Press reported.

RIP Medical Debt will work with area hospitals to determine who fits certain financial criteria.

Kyra Taylor, 34, who lives nearby in Wayne County, said she benefited about three years ago when her debt was eliminated. She's been a diabetic since a child and needed two transplants.

Erasing debt gave “me my life back,” she said.

___

This story has been corrected to show Kyra Taylor is 34.

Most Read

Kelly McWhirter
Neighbors of missing woman, suspect react to continued search
Kelly McWhirter
‘This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,’ sheriff says of missing Flushing woman
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Suspect shoots himself; investigators still looking for estranged wife believed to be victim
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
NCAA investigating allegations of sign-stealing by No. 2 Michigan. The school says it is cooperating
Toledo police lights
Sheriff: UM-Flint student killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Lobbyist gets 2 years in prison for Michigan marijuana bribery scheme
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, speaks during a rally outside...
Ex-Michigan gubernatorial candidate sentenced to 2 months behind bars for Capitol riot role
Sponsor Logos
General Motors delays electric pickup truck production at plant near Detroit as US EV demand slows
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2022, photo, Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley,...
Parents of Michigan school shooter lose bid to leave jail to attend his sentencing
Claressa Shields
Boxer Claressa Shields, basketball player Natalie Schneider win Sportswoman of the Year awards