East Lansing officials encouraging safe celebrations for Michigan v. Michigan State football game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) will host the University of Michigan football team for a home game on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Spartan Stadium—kick-off at 7:30 p.m.

East Lansing officials encourage fans of both teams to keep the rivalry on the field.

For those who plan on tailgating and/or watching the game off-campus, East Lansing officials said to be aware of the following:

Open alcohol containers and marihuana smoking are NOT allowed in any public spaces throughout the City or in the downtown area.

Minors under 21 are prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or marihuana; violations may result in a Minor in Possession charge.

Under the medical amnesty, anyone who is in medical distress—or a person accompanying them—can seek medical help without risk of penalty, including those who are under the age of 21. Call 911 for help.

Driving while intoxicated or impaired by alcohol, a controlled substance or other intoxicating substances is unsafe, illegal and may incur severe penalties.

Noise violations are a disturbance to the community that could result in a civil infraction or misdemeanor charge and may result in significant additional penalties if the violation occurs at a party with amplified sound or one that charges for entry and/or has a common source of alcohol such as a keg.

Public urination is prohibited in all public areas of the City, including alleyways. Violators may be charged with indecent exposure.

Setting fires is dangerous and places an unnecessary burden on critical emergency services. Anyone caught setting a fire could face arson and/or other charges. Call 911 to report a fire.

For a highlighted list of need-to-know city ordinances, visit East Lansing’s website.

Always call 911 for emergency situations. For non-emergencies, the East Lansing Police Department can be reached at (517) 351-4220.

Community members and visitors to East Lansing can track the live availability of parking spots in City-owned lots and garages in the downtown area. To receive game day traffic and parking updates from MSU, text SPARTANFB23 to 888777.

To celebrate the positive side of the rivalry, MSU and the University of Michigan are competing to see who can raise the most funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities. More information can be found online.

