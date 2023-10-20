A few more showers this evening, cool with showers Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers have been moving through the area this afternoon and will continue to do so, to some degree, for the next few hours. The best rain chances will exist throughout the Thumb this evening. For other areas of Mid-Michigan, it’s quite possible that a majority of our last regular season Friday Night Lights games will be unbothered by showers this evening.

The Friday Night Lights Game of the Week is Frankenmuth @ Gladwin! For the Friday Night Lights forecast, click here.

Showers will gradually come to an end later this evening giving way to a drier period overnight. We’ll hold onto the mostly cloudy skies through the night which will help to keep low temperatures a bit warmer; only falling into the middle and lower 40s. Winds will continue out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, at times gusting to 25 mph.

TV5 First Alert Friday Afternoon Forecast (WNEM)

As mentioned earlier in the forecast, the weekend will be split by rain chances. Saturday will have a few showers at times, while Sunday will be dry with a decent amount of sun working in during the afternoon and evening.

On Saturday, a small disturbance is still showing up on the western edge of the exiting low-pressure system. This disturbance should bring some showers through the lower peninsula that should be most prevalent just outside of the TV5 viewing area. Our southwestern communities, such as Alma, Ithaca, Owosso, and Perry, possibly including Flint, will see the best chances for showers tomorrow. Even if you do see rain there, it will be light. Clouds also remain in place all day Saturday. A few lake effect showers may start up late Saturday evening and Saturday night in the Thumb, bringing light rain chances.

We’ve also been keeping an eye on the forecast for East Lansing in case you’re planning to travel to the big rivalry game! Currently, rain will be around Lansing during the day but will be leaving right as the game gets underway. It’ll be a wet tailgate, but turning rain-free over the course of the first quarter.

Rain will be leaving East Lansing right as the game gets underway. (WNEM)

