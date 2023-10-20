Fisher-Price recalling ‘Thomas & Friends’ wooden train cars due to choking hazard

Fisher-Price is recalling 21,000 "Thomas & Friends" wooden train cars due to a choking hazard.
Fisher-Price is recalling 21,000 "Thomas & Friends" wooden train cars due to a choking hazard.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fisher-Price is recalling thousands of popular toy train cars over a choking risk.

The recall involves about 21,000 of the “Thomas & Friends” Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck train cars.

The train cars are black and gray in color with yellow paint splattered on the side of the paint cars.

According to Fisher-Price, a small plastic piece with a high-powered magnet that connects the trains can loosen or detach, posing a choking and ingestion hazard for kids.

The company has received a report of the connector becoming loose and detaching but no injuries have currently been reported.

The toy trains were sold nationwide at Barnes & Noble locations and other specialty stores from February 2022 through August 2023.

Some train cars were also sold in Canada and on Amazon.com.

Customers have been advised to stop using the toys and go online for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Suspect shoots himself; investigators still looking for estranged wife believed to be victim
Kelly McWhirter
Neighbors of missing woman, suspect react to continued search
Kelly McWhirter
‘This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,’ sheriff says of missing Flushing woman
Toledo police lights
Sheriff: UM-Flint student killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide
Henry Ford Health, Ascension Michigan announce joint venture

Latest News

Pink Night Palooza
Hurley hosts annual Pink Night Palooza fundraiser
A fashion show benefit was held Thursday night at the Capitol Theater in downtown Flint.
Hurley hosts annual Pink Night Palooza fundraiser
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
As Israeli readies for ground assault, Biden preaches restraint and compares Hamas to Putin
FILE - A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at...
Army private who fled to North Korea charged with desertion, held by US military, officials tells AP
Midland master plan
Midland mapping out city’s future with master plan