FNL Forecasts: Week 9

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Scattered showers from the afternoon will be winding down this evening. Other than a couple of lingering showers (primarily east) at kick off, much of tonight’s games will be rain-free! One thing is for certain, this evening will be drier than last Friday! The Game of the Week is Frankenmuth at Gladwin. Have fun, stay warm, and enjoy your weekend!

Game of the Week: Frankenmuth @ Gladwin (WNEM)

Millington @ Birch Run (WNEM)

Ubly @ Montrose (WNEM)

Bay City Western @ Bay City Central (WNEM)

Cass City @ Saginaw MLS (WNEM)

Croswell Lexington @ Freeland (WNEM)

Bullock Creek @ Swan Valley (WNEM)

Lake Fenton @ New Lothrop (WNEM)

Midland @ Dow (WNEM)

Mount Pleasant @ Linden (WNEM)

Lapeer @ Davison (WNEM)

