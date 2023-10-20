FNL Forecasts: Week 9

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Scattered showers from the afternoon will be winding down this evening. Other than a couple of lingering showers (primarily east) at kick off, much of tonight’s games will be rain-free! One thing is for certain, this evening will be drier than last Friday! The Game of the Week is Frankenmuth at Gladwin. Have fun, stay warm, and enjoy your weekend!

Game of the Week: Frankenmuth @ Gladwin
Millington @ Birch Run
Ubly @ Montrose
Bay City Western @ Bay City Central
Cass City @ Saginaw MLS
Croswell Lexington @ Freeland
Bullock Creek @ Swan Valley
Lake Fenton @ New Lothrop
Midland @ Dow
Mount Pleasant @ Linden
Lapeer @ Davison
