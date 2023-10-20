Friday, Oct. 20, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Friday! We are getting ready for the in-state rivalry showdown on Saturday but in the meantime, read up on five stories to know for today.

1. A candlelight vigil is planned at 10 a.m. at the Genesee County Jail for the missing Flushing woman, Kelly McWhirter. The search for her is now a recovery mission, according to the Genesee County Sheriff. Investigators believe she was killed and evidence points to her estranged husband.

2. United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain holding his weekly address today on negotiations between the UAW and the Detroit Big Three. He will go live at 4 p.m. Thursday, General Motors clarified its recent proposal and said wages would top out at $39.24 an hour, more than $81,000 a year.

3. The City of Midland wants you to weigh-in on its proposed master plan. The plan has been in the works for more than two years. It has four focus areas, including infrastructure, utilities, building and travel improvements and supporting neighborhood centered businesses. The public comment period goes until mid-December.

4. Doyle-Ryder Elementary School in Flint will have asbestos abatement work done on the south wing of the building, starting Oct. 21 through Oct. 28. Crews will remove approximately 200 linear feet of asbestos-containing material (ACM) pipe insulation in the attic of the third floor. Access will be strictly prohibited during the work.

5. Saturday is the big night for the in-state rivalry showdown! Second-ranked Michigan heads to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. The Wolverines are 7-0 while the Spartans have a 2-4 record. This is the 116th meeting between the two squads, kick-off is at 7:30 p.m.

