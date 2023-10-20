Gladwin schools dismissing students due to gas leak

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) - Gladwin Community Schools is dismissing its students early on Friday, Oct. 20 due to a gas leak.

High school and junior high students will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m., and elementary and intermediate school students will be dismissed at 10:45 a.m.

“Dismissal is due to a gas leak located outside the high school. Students are safe and all appropriate personnel have been notified,” the district said in a Facebook post.

