Gladwin schools dismissing students due to gas leak
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) - Gladwin Community Schools is dismissing its students early on Friday, Oct. 20 due to a gas leak.
High school and junior high students will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m., and elementary and intermediate school students will be dismissed at 10:45 a.m.
“Dismissal is due to a gas leak located outside the high school. Students are safe and all appropriate personnel have been notified,” the district said in a Facebook post.
Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.