Hell’s Half Mile Spirit Walk returns to downtown Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Indulge yourself in Bay City’s haunted history this Halloween season with walking ghost tours downtown.

According to local author and paranormal investigator, Nicole Beauchamp, Water Street gets the name “Hell’s Half Mile” for its notoriously violent history. During the Victorian era, at the end of the lumbering season, thousands of lumberjacks would flock to the waterfront strip of Bay City to spend their money on the bars and brothels. With plenty of booze and little to no law enforcement present, things would often end up dangerous or deadly for the women working in the former red-light district.

Starting this weekend, you can join Beauchamp for ghost tours in her hometown, learning more about the people and places that earned “Hell’s Half Mile” its name.

“Anything can happen on these tours,” Beauchamp said. “You might hear a voice in your ear. You might be touched by something that’s not there. I mean, the possibilities of what can happen are limitless.”

The walks begin at Studio 23 on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 4-6 p.m. and then from 7-9 p.m. To view a full schedule of events and purchase tickets, visit here.

