Hurley hosts annual Pink Night Palooza fundraiser

A fashion show benefit was held Thursday night at the Capitol Theater in downtown Flint.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Hurley Medical Center hosted its annual Pink Night Palooza on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Models showcased fashionable bras to help raise money for the Hurley Breast Cancer Patient Navigation program, which is for patients who need help with their general living expenses so they can focus on getting better.

“You save for your retirement, and you save for your kids’ college; you don’t really have your cancer savings plan. So, we’re ready for you when you’re not ready for us,” one organizer said.

Organizers were hoping to top the more than $251,000 raised at last year’s event.

