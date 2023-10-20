Kildee speaks on GOP’s struggle to elect House speaker

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Congressman Dan Kildee is urging Republicans to work together for the sake of the American people as the House struggles to elect a new speaker.

“This standoff, this civil war within the Republican party is preventing us from doing the people’s business and that eventually will have an effect -- sooner rather than later -- on families across the United States,” Kildee said.

Kildee spoke with TV5 on Friday after Republican Congressman Jim Jordan failed in his third vote.

The House has tried to name a speaker since Representative Kevin McCarthy was ousted after Congressman Matt Gaetz filed a motion to remove him after he worked with Democrats to pass a temporary funding bill.

Kildee said Congress started budget negotiations earlier this year and members came up with a comprise agreement. He said Congress should bring that legislation back up as the deadline gets near.

“We already know that over 300 members of the House and Senate Democrats and Republicans support it,” Kildee said. “The difficulty we have is that the Republican party can’t select a leader for us to negotiate with.”

House Republicans will gather Monday, Oct. 23 for a candidate forum with elections on Tuesday, but if the GOP fails again to name a speaker, Kildee said the country has a lot to lose here on the home front and abroad.

“Economic security of the American family is at stake. If we’re not able to come together and pass a budget that keeps basic operations like air traffic control and public safety in place, that’s not good for the American family. That’s at stake. Our national security is at stake.”

