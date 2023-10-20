Man convicted of murdering wife in dispute over ‘Zombie House Flipping’ appearance

David Tronnes was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 death of Shanti...
David Tronnes was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 death of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, who prosecutors said was beaten and strangled to death in their Orlando house.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife after a dispute over whether they should appear together on a home-renovation television show.

David Tronnes was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 death of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, who prosecutors said was beaten and strangled to death in their Orlando house. Tronnes was sentenced to life in prison immediately after jurors returned the guilty verdict following almost five hours of deliberations.

According to prosecutors, Tronnes had spent thousands of dollars on home renovations in hopes of appearing on the A&E reality show “Zombie House Flipping,” which is filmed in Orlando. Cooper-Tronnes refused to appear on the show, which upset Tronnes and led to arguments.

Cooper-Tronnes was killed in the bedroom, and Tronnes attempted to clean up the scene before police arrived, according to evidence presented at trial. Tronnes claimed he found his wife in the bathtub after spending the day cleaning and walking his dogs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly McWhirter
Neighbors of missing woman, suspect react to continued search
Kelly McWhirter
‘This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,’ sheriff says of missing Flushing woman
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Suspect shoots himself; investigators still looking for estranged wife believed to be victim
Recovery mission for Flushing woman extended to Ogemaw Co.
Recovery mission for Flushing woman extended to Ogemaw Co.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
NCAA investigating allegations of sign-stealing by No. 2 Michigan. The school says it is cooperating

Latest News

Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Maryland judge presided over divorce case of suspect in his killing
Kelly McWhirter
WATCH LIVE: Sheriff gives update on search for Flushing woman
Former Florida state Rep. Joseph Harding had acquired more than $150,000 in small business...
Sponsor of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on...
Jury selection begins in the first trial in the Georgia election case against Trump and others
#MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes
Children can enter Detroit Lions sweepstakes to be ‘Thanksgiving Day star’