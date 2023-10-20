MDOT to close all UP roadside parks for the season next week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close its U.P. roadside parks for the season next Friday, Oct. 27.

MDOT operates 85 roadside parks in the state – 32 of which are in the Upper Peninsula. MDOT closes its U.P. parks every October to winterize them. The parks typically reopen in late April.

MDOT says the facilities are no match for U.P. winters.

“They’re really rustic facilities and they’re great in the spring, summer, and fall, but they really are three-season facilities,” said Dan Weingarten, MDOT communications representative. “We know people enjoy them and we’re sorry that they have to close seasonally, but that’s winter in the Upper Peninsula.”

MDOT’s rest areas and welcome centers will remain open through the winter.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.