MDOT to close all UP roadside parks for the season next week

Lake Superior Roadside Park.
Lake Superior Roadside Park.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close its U.P. roadside parks for the season next Friday, Oct. 27.

MDOT operates 85 roadside parks in the state – 32 of which are in the Upper Peninsula. MDOT closes its U.P. parks every October to winterize them. The parks typically reopen in late April.

MDOT says the facilities are no match for U.P. winters.

“They’re really rustic facilities and they’re great in the spring, summer, and fall, but they really are three-season facilities,” said Dan Weingarten, MDOT communications representative. “We know people enjoy them and we’re sorry that they have to close seasonally, but that’s winter in the Upper Peninsula.”

MDOT’s rest areas and welcome centers will remain open through the winter.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly McWhirter
Neighbors of missing woman, suspect react to continued search
Kelly McWhirter
‘This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,’ sheriff says of missing Flushing woman
Kelly McWhirter
Investigators believe they found murder weapon in search for Flushing woman
Recovery mission for Flushing woman extended to Ogemaw Co.
Recovery mission for Flushing woman extended to Ogemaw Co.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Suspect shoots himself; investigators still looking for estranged wife believed to be victim

Latest News

University of Michigan
No. 2 Michigan suspends staffer after NCAA launches investigating into allegations of sign-stealing
On Friday afternoon, UAW President Shawn Fain gave members an update on negotiations with the...
No new UAW walkouts on Big Three
Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Oct. 20
Candlelight vigil for Kelly McWhirter and other victims of domestic violence.
Vigil honors victims of domestic violence as search for Flushing woman continues
A vigil held Friday morning was all about coming together to support Kelly McWhirter of...
Vigil honors victims of domestic violence as search for Flushing woman continues