Midland mapping out city’s future with master plan

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Trae Harris and Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan city is mapping out its future in a proposed master plan that it wants residents to weigh in on.

One of the master plan’s architects walked TV5′s Trae Harris through its main points.

“There’s something in it for everyone, so this is a comprehensive vision for the future of the community,” said Jacob Kain, the director of planning and community development for Midland.

The city has been working on its new master plan for more than two years, laying out its vision for the future.

“This plan is really critical because the last time we came together as a community to create a future vision was in 2007, and a lot of things have changed since then,” Kain said.

He said this new plan will have four main focus areas, allowing the community to clearly see the vision and allow the city to quickly get to work.

“Having an up-to-date vision that reflects current priorities is really important so that we can hit the ground running as we move into implementation,” he said.

Kain said those areas will focus on infrastructure and utilities, improving on buildings and travel, and supporting neighborhood centered business, helping to create more.

“To continue being a successful community with a strong economy, healthy, safe, and beautiful neighborhoods, and a healthy environment,” Kain said.

The plan would also aim to improve resources for mental health and substance use, as well as create new plans to keep the city clean.

“The plan represents a consensus vision for the future, and it’s going to help us to really emphasize what’s unique about Midland but also prepare us well for success in the future,” Kain explained.

The official public comment period runs until mid-December.

The city expects to adopt the plan early next year. Click here to view a draft of the master plan.

Read next:
Game of the Week preview, week 9: Gladwin Flying G’s
Gladwin football
DNR requires hunters to report harvests again in 2023
generic deer photo
Domestic violence issues spotlighted after woman’s disappearance
Kelly McWhirter and Steve Higgins
Recovery mission for Flushing woman extended to Ogemaw Co.
Recovery mission for Flushing woman extended to Ogemaw Co.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Suspect shoots himself; investigators still looking for estranged wife believed to be victim
Kelly McWhirter
Neighbors of missing woman, suspect react to continued search
Kelly McWhirter
‘This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,’ sheriff says of missing Flushing woman
Toledo police lights
Sheriff: UM-Flint student killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide
Henry Ford Health, Ascension Michigan announce joint venture

Latest News

Pink Night Palooza
Hurley hosts annual Pink Night Palooza fundraiser
A fashion show benefit was held Thursday night at the Capitol Theater in downtown Flint.
Hurley hosts annual Pink Night Palooza fundraiser
Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Oct. 19
Many community members in Ogemaw County are in shock after hearing Higgins was there on Tuesday.
Ogemaw Co. residents respond to recovery mission of Flushing woman