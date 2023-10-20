Midland mapping out city’s future with master plan

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan city is mapping out its future in a proposed master plan that it wants residents to weigh in on.

One of the master plan’s architects walked TV5′s Trae Harris through its main points.

“There’s something in it for everyone, so this is a comprehensive vision for the future of the community,” said Jacob Kain, the director of planning and community development for Midland.

The city has been working on its new master plan for more than two years, laying out its vision for the future.

“This plan is really critical because the last time we came together as a community to create a future vision was in 2007, and a lot of things have changed since then,” Kain said.

He said this new plan will have four main focus areas, allowing the community to clearly see the vision and allow the city to quickly get to work.

“Having an up-to-date vision that reflects current priorities is really important so that we can hit the ground running as we move into implementation,” he said.

Kain said those areas will focus on infrastructure and utilities, improving on buildings and travel, and supporting neighborhood centered business, helping to create more.

“To continue being a successful community with a strong economy, healthy, safe, and beautiful neighborhoods, and a healthy environment,” Kain said.

The plan would also aim to improve resources for mental health and substance use, as well as create new plans to keep the city clean.

“The plan represents a consensus vision for the future, and it’s going to help us to really emphasize what’s unique about Midland but also prepare us well for success in the future,” Kain explained.

The official public comment period runs until mid-December.

The city expects to adopt the plan early next year. Click here to view a draft of the master plan.

