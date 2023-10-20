No new UAW walkouts on Big Three

By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) – On Friday afternoon, UAW President Shawn Fain gave members an update on negotiations with the Big Three.

Fain did not announce any new walkouts, but some of the Big Three’s largest plants, including GM’s Flint Assembly, have been put on notice.

“In the past 24 hours, we’ve gotten new offers from two of the three companies, so despite all the bluster about how much the companies have stretched, there’s still room to move,” Fain said.

GM made an offer on Friday upping the wage increase to 23 percent.

The company said it reinstated cost of living raises for many employees in the first year of the contract, boosting the pay increase to over 30 percent by September of 2027.

Stellantis is offering a more than 21 percent raise, and Ford is proposing 23 percent.

The UAW is demanding a 36 percent raise over the four-year contract.

