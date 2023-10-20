Scattered showers Friday with cooling temperatures this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers are far more isolated this morning after we had a decent amount of rain Thursday evening. Looking forward through today we’ll continue to have isolated to scattered showers, but despite the chance being there, the evening will be in okay shape for the last regular season week of Friday Night Lights. The weekend will be split by rain chances where Saturday will have a few showers, while Sunday will have dry weather with more sun making a return! We’ve also been keeping an eye on the forecast for East Lansing in case you’re planning to travel to the big rivalry game! Currently, rain will be around Lansing during the day but will be leaving right as the game gets underway. It’ll be a wet tailgate, but turning rain-free over the course of the first quarter.

Rain will be leaving East Lansing right as the game gets underway. (WNEM)

Today

Although rain coverage has wound down significantly this morning, roads are still quite wet, even with light fog too. Fortunately this fog hasn’t been dense and is not affecting our traffic flows much at all, but when you head out to the bus stops you’ll want to make sure you have a hi-vis piece of clothing on. Showers will be isolated during the morning, while turning a bit more scattered by midday. Rain chances have slightly gone up again since yesterday as these showers are a response to the heating of the day.

Midday Friday will have the most showers. (WNEM)

Through the course of the afternoon and evening though, showers will be winding down again and will leave the Thumb last. At this point, high school football will be getting underway so some games will have a shower around at kickoff, though most games should be able to start off drier (especially any games west of I-75).

Friday evening will have just a few showers lingering at kickoff time. (WNEM)

The Friday Night Lights Game of the Week is Frankenmuth @ Gladwin! For Friday Night Lights forecast, click here.

Highs today reach up to 57 degrees for most with a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. The northwest flow we now have will continue to usher in cooler air for this evening and tonight.

Friday will have a high of 57 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Despite the cooler weather settling in, conditions will be quiet overnight with showers fully coming to an end. We’ll just have mostly cloudy skies continuing to hold on. Lows will fall to 41 degrees with the northwest wind continuing at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Weekend Outlook

As mentioned earlier in the forecast, the weekend will be split by by rain chances where Saturday will have a few showers, while Sunday will be a dry day with a decent amount of sun in the PM hours!

First on Saturday, a small disturbance is still showing up on the western edge of the exiting low. This will bring some showers through the lower peninsula, but most will stay outside of the TV5 viewing area. The towns here with the best chance of seeing showers are Alma, Ithaca, Owosso, and Perry. Even if you do see rain there, it will be light. Lansing and Grand Rapids will see more of the rain tomorrow, but it will be winding down into the evening. If you’re traveling to Spartan Stadium, bring your rain gear for any pre-game tailgating, but rain will leave right as the game gets started. The rest of our area will still just be stuck under clouds through the daytime.

Saturday evening will see showers leaving towards the southwest. (WNEM)

Sunday will have cloud coverage decreasing through the morning leading to a quicker return of sun! The northwest wind will continue with a speed of 10 to 15 mph. The wind should be able to help dry the ground up just a bit, but more drying will continue on Monday with more sun too.

High temperatures will reach up to 52 degrees on Saturday before falling to 37 degrees on Saturday night. Sunday will be at 51 degrees thanks to the cooler airmass still residing over Mid-Michigan. We’re First Alerting you to the first widespread freeze of the season on Sunday night though as lows fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. This is with clear skies and a calm wind on Sunday night. The growing season is over, but this is just a sign that we’re continuing to head deeper into fall! For a look past the weekend, head to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

The first widespread freeze of the season is on the way. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.