Sponsor of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill sentenced for COVID-19 fraud

Former Florida state Rep. Joseph Harding had acquired more than $150,000 in small business...
Former Florida state Rep. Joseph Harding had acquired more than $150,000 in small business loans by lying on COVID-19 relief fund applications, prosecutors said.(Source: Florida House of Representatives/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The former Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” was sentenced to six months in federal prison Thursday for defrauding a federal coronavirus relief loan program for small businesses.

Former state Rep. Joe Harding, a 36-year-old Republican, resigned in December after being charged with fraudulently obtaining more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. He pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements in connection with COVID-19 relief fraud.

“The theft of any amount of taxpayer funds is inexcusable,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Coody in a news release. “However, the defendant’s deceptive acts of diverting emergency financial assistance from small businesses during the pandemic is simply beyond the pale.”

According to court documents, Harding made false statements to the Small Business Administration while applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan for one of his dormant business entities. After obtaining $150,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, prosecutors said Harding conducted three monetary transactions, each involving more than $10,000 in fraudulently obtained funds: a transfer to his joint bank account, a payment to his credit card and a transfer into a bank account of a third-party business entity.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program was designed to provide economic relief to small businesses experiencing a temporary loss of revenue.

Harding became nationally known last year over his sponsorship of a law, also known as the Parental Rights in Education Act, that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly McWhirter
Neighbors of missing woman, suspect react to continued search
Kelly McWhirter
‘This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,’ sheriff says of missing Flushing woman
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Suspect shoots himself; investigators still looking for estranged wife believed to be victim
Recovery mission for Flushing woman extended to Ogemaw Co.
Recovery mission for Flushing woman extended to Ogemaw Co.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
NCAA investigating allegations of sign-stealing by No. 2 Michigan. The school says it is cooperating

Latest News

FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on...
Jury selection begins in the first trial in the Georgia election case against Trump and others
#MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes
Children can enter Detroit Lions sweepstakes to be ‘Thanksgiving Day star’
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
House Republicans reject Jim Jordan a third time for the speaker’s gavel as opposition deepens
Former President Donald Trump comments to the media during a break of his civil business fraud...
Judge threatens to hold Donald Trump in contempt after deleted post is found on campaign website