University of Michigan Regents approve applying for liquor licenses at Big House, Crisler and Yost

The University of Michigan is applying for liquor licenses to potentially sell alcohol at Michigan Stadium, Crisler Center and Yost Ice Arena
Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor
Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is applying for liquor licenses to potentially sell alcohol at Michigan Stadium, Crisler Center and Yost Ice Arena.

The school's board approved the action item Thursday.

Michigan plans to sell alcohol at basketball and hockey games this upcoming season and to decide at a later date whether to have booze for sale at football games.

Michigan State University began selling alcohol earlier this season and will have it for sale Saturday night when it hosts the second-ranked Wolverines.

Alcohol is available at a vast majority of Power Five college football stadiums.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation last summer that would allow liquor licenses to be issued to sporting venues at public universities.

Whitmer said at the time that the new law would help “reduce the likelihood of binge drinking before games,” while also bringing “in a heck of a lot more revenue.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Kelly McWhirter
Neighbors of missing woman, suspect react to continued search
Kelly McWhirter
‘This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,’ sheriff says of missing Flushing woman
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old...
Sheriff: Suspect shoots himself; investigators still looking for estranged wife believed to be victim
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
NCAA investigating allegations of sign-stealing by No. 2 Michigan. The school says it is cooperating
Toledo police lights
Sheriff: UM-Flint student killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Lobbyist gets 2 years in prison for Michigan marijuana bribery scheme
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, speaks during a rally outside...
Ex-Michigan gubernatorial candidate sentenced to 2 months behind bars for Capitol riot role
Sponsor Logos
General Motors delays electric pickup truck production at plant near Detroit as US EV demand slows
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2022, photo, Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley,...
Parents of Michigan school shooter lose bid to leave jail to attend his sentencing
Claressa Shields
Boxer Claressa Shields, basketball player Natalie Schneider win Sportswoman of the Year awards