Vigil honors victims of domestic violence as search for Flushing woman continues

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A vigil held Friday morning was all about coming together to support Kelly McWhirter of Flushing and all those affected by domestic violence.

An investigation began this weekend when 60-year-old Kelly McWhirter of Flushing and her estranged husband, Steven Higgins, were reported missing.

Police later located Higgins, pulling him over in Montrose Township. However, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Higgins killed himself, and McWhirter was nowhere to be found.

Swanson later announced the search for McWhirter had been changed from a rescue to a recovery mission. He said Higgins is suspected of killing McWhirter, and evidence indicates she has been buried somewhere.

While police continue to search for McWhirter, the community held a vigil on Friday, Oct. 20 in her honor and to honor others who have been victims of domestic violence.

“I just want to thank everybody for coming out today. Kelly was an important part of my life for many years, and she would just be overjoyed at how much love is being shown to her today,” said Tonya Johnson, a close friend of McWhirter.

The vigil was held at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Just horrible to have to make those calls to the family when we got over there Monday,” Johnson said.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton was one of many who knew McWhirter during her career as an employee for Genesee County. He had a message for domestic violence victims.

“It’s not your fault,” Leyton said. “It is not your fault. Nobody has the right to put their hands on you. Nobody has the right to assault you. Nobody has the right to batter you. Nobody has the right to berate you.”

Johnson shared her cautionary tale about McWhirter.

“If anybody shows any signs of anything, something doesn’t seem right, their character is off, say something. Please reach out to them,” she said. “We had many discussions and I just wish she would’ve listened a little bit. But she was very stubborn, but please don’t be stubborn.”

The vigil took place as authorities continue their search.

“We are doing everything that’s needed to find her. Every resource. Every relationship. Every level of government,” Swanson said.

In the meantime, everyone here is doing what they can to try and heal.

“I can’t say thank you enough, how much it means to us all. Thank you for coming,” Johnson said.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. With that in mind, Ellen Ellenburg, who is the chair of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners, asked everyone to wear purple ribbons until McWhirter is found.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can contact the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or contact the Michigan Domestic Violence hotline by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222.

