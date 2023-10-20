‘We are going to get answers,’ sheriff says on search for Flushing woman

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office held a vigil to honor Kelly McWhirter on Friday, Oct. 20.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - “We are going to get answers,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a vigil to honor Kelly McWhirter, the Flushing woman who was reported missing earlier this week.

The sheriff’s office is investigating McWhirter’s disappearance as a homicide after her estranged husband, Steven Higgins, took his own life on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

RELATED: 'This is no longer a rescue, this is a recovery,' sheriff says of missing Flushing woman

Investigators believe Higgins killed McWhirter and disposed of her body sometime between Saturday, Oct. 14 and Wednesday, Oct. 18. Their search expands from the Upper Peninsula down to Norwalk, Ohio, where Higgins drove McWhirter’s car on Saturday.

Higgins shot himself in the head after law enforcement officers pulled him over for a traffic stop about 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Swanson said.

In his pickup truck, investigators found a body bag and tools used to bury a body.

RELATED: Sheriff: Suspect shoots himself; investigators still looking for estranged wife believed to be victim

“We are doing everything that we need to find her,” Swanson said.

If you’ve seen anything on your doorbell cameras or anywhere from Oct. 13 through Oct. 18, whether it’s McWhirter’s white Hyundai or Higgins’ dark-colored F-150, Swanson is asking you to call 911 to report those tips.

