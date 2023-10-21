Extra security at Friday’s Heritage High football game

A Saginaw Township school responded to security concerns ahead of a high school football game Friday night.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
A communication specialist with Saginaw Township Community Schools sent out a statement addressing an incident that occurred near the JV football game between Saginaw High School and Heritage High School on Thursday night, Oct. 19.

TV5 reached out to the school after receiving multiple messages regarding the incident.

While the statement didn’t go into detail about what happened, it did say the incident was not associated with the JV football game. However, the school said out of an abundance of caution, it added extra security for the varsity game at Heritage.

Those measures included limiting the entrance and exit to the north Heritage parking lot and requiring all Heritage students to wear their student IDs to the game.

Additionally, all Saginaw Township Community School elementary and middle school students and guest students needed a parent or guardian to enter the stadium.

The school said Saginaw Township Community Schools always has a security plan in place for all home events.

