Isolated showers and cool on your Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are cool this morning, starting out in the lower and middle 40s. A few locations have even fell into the upper 30s for a short period. Clouds are moving back into the area now after a very brief period of clearing for Central Michigan earlier. Showers are also moving into the state at this hour, eventually bringing a small chance for a few light showers to parts of the area today.

High temperatures on Saturday will only warm into the lower 50, with a few areas spending most of the day in the 40s. A few light showers will possible for southwestern Mid-Michigan today, mostly this morning and through the afternoon. The most likely areas to experience these showers will be near Alma-Ithaca-Perry-Owosso-Chesaning-Flint. The rest of Mid-Michigan has a really good chance at remaining dry.

Tonight skies start to slowly clear out, removing the blanket that keeps us a little warmer at nighttime, which allows us to cool off into the middle 30s.

Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies all day long -- which will feel fantastic. Temperatures however, will remain on the cooler side of things in the lower 50s. It’ll be another day of spending most of the daytime in the 40s. Otherwise, the weather should be pretty quiet Sunday!

The biggest weather story on Sunday will arrive after the sun goes down Sunday evening. Given clear skies and cool northwesterly winds filtering in cooler air, expect overnight lows falling well into the lower 30s and even upper 20s up north. This will mark the first frost/freeze for a majority of Mid-Michigan.

