Mayor proposes $50K in ARPA funds to help evicted Flint residents

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley made a proposal on how to use some of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Neeley proposed putting $50,000 in ARPA funding toward helping people facing foreclosure and eviction.

“These are Flint families. We have to have a level of compassion and understanding to be able to support people where they are. That’s why we put up these dollars,” Neeley said.

The funds would particularly help those living in the 190 homes that were sold by the Genesee County Treasurer’s Office to an investor.

The money would pay for legal outreach and assistance through the Legal Services of Eastern Michigan.

The resolution will go in front of Flint City Council again on Monday, Oct. 23.

