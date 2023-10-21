Second annual Earthworm Festival held at Birch Run farm

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) – 5Heart Earthworm Farm in Birch Run held its second annual Earthworm Festival on Saturday.

The event took place on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5Heart Earthworm Farm in Beyer Road in Birch Run.

5Heart Earthworm Farm’s owner Sarah Archer said the farm is a place where earthworms are used to turn food scraps collected from businesses and local restaurants into compost, and visitors are taught how to compost in their own backyards.

“Rather than going into the landfill, we capture that and turn it into something useful,” she said.

The farm started out in an old garage, but with a grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Grant Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), they were able to expand and build a bigger barn last year.

Archer said she has been an environmental educator for years, teaching people how to use worms to reduce the waste that goes into landfills.

This is the second Earthworm Festival the farm has held.

“There’s actually an International Earthworm Festival time in October, so we thought we would jump on that bandwagon and let folks know that there was such a thing,” Archer said.

Some of the activities of the day included worm barn tours and workshops on how to build a worm bin for home use and backyard composting.

The festival also had a live band, a food truck, and vendors at the event. Archer said many of the vendors’ products were natural or made out of repurposed materials to stay with the theme of protecting the environment.

For more information, visit the 5Heart Earthworm Farm website.

