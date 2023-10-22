Halloween Monster Mix-and-Mash at children’s museum in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Halloween came early at the Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum in Saginaw, and there was no shortage of candy or costumes.

What’s the solution to all the rain and cold, gloomy weather? Hosting a Halloween party and parade indoors in one of Saginaw’s most interactive places for kids.

The event took place on Saturday, Oct. 21.

“Today’s my son’s birthday, he just turned 3,” said Manuel Castillo of Saginaw. “Today, the kids just wanted to get their bags of candy, but also wanted to try the projects and see, because he’s never been here, so, I definitely want to check out the museum because of the art they have going on, and they love dinosaurs.”

Linda Ross of Clio said she came to the museum to have a fun time with her granddaughter.

“Just having fun with my granddaughter, and hanging out, doing fun Halloween crafts and activities,” she said.

The best part of the even was the costumes.

One child was dressed as a spider bride, and she said she was going to play with her cousins and make new friends.

Even the Halloween “newbies” were getting in on the fun.

“She loves this place,” said Brandon Atkins of Saginaw about his baby Laylee. “We’ve taken her here before, so, she loves it regardless. But, just enjoy it all and see what’s going on and yeah, have a good time.”

Special events coordinator Emily Schmidt said for the several years they’ve been hosting the Halloween Monster Mix-and-Mash, feedback from the community has been astounding.

“It’s definitely a favorite. Last couple of years, we’ve had well over 500 people at each event, so, it’s just a safe place for kids to come and celebrate Halloween and lots of just, crafts and activities for them to enjoy,” Schmidt said.

Libby Wilson of Saginaw said the event is a great one in the area.

“It’s fun to celebrate Halloween early and just, there’s so many activities and this is one of the great ones that’s around the area,” she said.

The Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum has more events for kids coming up, including an event in December and one on New Year’s Eve.

For more information about Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum and its upcoming events, visit its website.

