Michigan dominates MSU at Spartan Stadium to retain Paul Bunyan Trophy

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan and Michigan State met up in the rivalry’s 116th meeting.

The Wolverines dominated from the start. Michigan capped off the opening drive of the game with a one yard touchdown run from Blake Corum.

This was one of seven TD’s for the Wolverines today. Colston Loveland had two touchdown catches on the night while adding 79 yards receiving.

J.J. McCarthy looked sharp as well. He went 21-27 for 287 yards and four touchdowns.

Michigan defeated Michigan State 49-0.

The Wolverines have a bye next week while the Spartans will travel to Minnesota.

