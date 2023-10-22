Party for pets: How you can support the Humane Society of Bay County

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Animal shelters are facing a crisis nationwide.

According to the ASPCA, over six million dogs and cats enter shelters every year and hundreds of thousands are euthanized.

One mid-Michigan humane society is speaking out on this issue – and asking the public for help.

“It’s not just about supporting us, if you have groups in your area that you’re local to, I’d highly recommend supporting them, because you never know when you’re going to need them,” said Donna Billow, executive director of the Humane Society of Bay County (HSCB).

The HSBC is just one of the shelters facing this crisis.

“We have animals coming in from all over the place and I think that a lot of groups this year find themselves in the same spot. In the last couple of years, people took in lots of animals and now people can’t have those animals, and for whatever reason they can’t hold onto those animals anymore,” said Billow. “Every single rescue and organization like ours is completely overwhelmed.”

However, Billow said there are ways you can help. She said if you’re unable to adopt, consider donating your time, money, or resources.

“We never turn away cat litter, cat litter is gold here. We never turn away food. And if it’s something that we can’t use, we do work with the rest of our community,” said Billow. “So, animal control has a food bank, the Salvation Army has a food bank. So, what we can’t use here we send out into the community so it can still be utilized.”

She added all over the country, feral cats make up much of the issue in shelters. Every year, the HSBC hosts clinics for community members to build “cat homes” to keep the stray cats warm in the winter.

“We call them community cats – feral cat populations that are outside,” Billow said. “Its cold, people are not taking these cats inside, of course, so these shelters are for the cats in our community that need shelter throughout the winter.”

New addition Bridget is one of their special cases. She was thrown off a bridge just a few weeks ago, hitting a truck on her way down, and miraculously surviving with little to no injuries. Now, following that trauma, she’s looking for her forever home.

One of the easiest ways to support animals like Bridget and fund their food and medication, is by attending the HSBC’s upcoming Home Forever Masquerade and Costume Gala on Friday, Oct. 27. It begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Bay City.

“It is the biggest fundraising event that we have every single year. A lot of planning, a lot of stress, goes into this event because we want this to support all of the work that we’re going to do next year,” said Billow. “If you are looking for unconditional love, there is no better place or easier place to find a selection than going to your local rescue group.”

All proceeds from the event will go towards their dog and cat programs.

Tickets are still available to purchase online here. You can also visit the shelter’s Amazon and Chewy wish list online.

