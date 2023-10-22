Sunny Sunday in store, frost/freeze possible tonight.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures have started a bit chillier this morning, in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We will warm up some today but that process will be generally slow as we only make it into the lower 50s for a couple hours this afternoon.

Thankfully we will be clearing out our skies this morning giving way to some sunshine this afternoon and evening making for a quiet and pleasant Sunday.

Tonight the quiet weather remains in place but with some less than ideal effects if you aren’t yet ready for the cold. Calm winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s for all of Mid-Michigan bringing the risk for a widespread frost and freeze to the area. If you still have tender or sensitive plants outdoors, cover them up or bring them indoors.

After starting out with some of the coldest air since the spring Monday morning, we will actually warm up a few more degrees than Sunday, making a run into the lower-middle 50s.

Sunshine will be around to start Monday, but clouds will gradually fill back in leading to cloudier conditions during the afternoon and evening. Eventually rain chances return Monday evening as light hit & miss showers move through. The best chances for showers will be late afternoon and evening, more-so after sundown Monday evening. Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees warmer Monday night as clouds return.

