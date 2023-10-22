SVSU made big plays when needed in overtime win over Wayne State

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Valley State University held their homecoming today against Wayne State.

Second quarter, Warriors up 7-0 and looking to get tricky with a fake punt, but former Midland High player Elijah Gordon is there and makes the tackle to give the Cardinals the ball in Wayne State territory.

After the turnover, Mike O’Horo looks and finds Terrance Brown in the middle of the endzone for 23 yard touchdown to tie the game at 7.

Late in the 4th, tied at 10, Warriors had a chance to take a lead, but miss the 17-yard field goal right and this would lead the game to overtime.

First play of overtime, Brown gets the handoff, he would make a pair of cuts and get to the sideline before getting dragged out right into your living room at the 1-yard line.

Few plays later O’Horo keeps it himself, leaps into the endzone for the score, Cardinals 17-10.

Wayne State possession, 4th down and final chance and the pass is picked off by Gordon and that would do it. SVSU holds on to win it 17-10.

“It was a heck of a homecoming, we defiantly made it exciting and we just fought to the bitter end and just really proud of our guys a lot of adversity in this game and just proud that we fought through it and found away together,” said SVSU head coach, Ryan Brady.

“Man, we are built for this. It’s been since fall camp, since day one, we’ve been working through adversity and stuff and overcoming a lot of stuff so this is just a testimony of what we are and what we do at Saginaw Valley It’s just good to see it all come together,” said SVSU Sophomore defensive back, Elijah Gordon.

SVSU next game will be on the road as they take on Davenport on October 28th at noon.

