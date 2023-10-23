Frost/Freeze in store tonight, rain chances Monday.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After skies cleared out giving way to a beautiful sunny Sunday, those same skies bring a frost and freeze risk to Mid-Michigan early tomorrow Morning. Recall, clouds at night can act like a blanket to keep us a little warmer than we otherwise would be -- we wont have that blanket tonight.

Tonight the quiet weather remains in place but with some less than ideal effects if you aren’t yet ready for the cold. Calm winds and those clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s for all of Mid-Michigan bringing the risk for a widespread frost and freeze to the area. If you still have tender or sensitive plants outdoors, cover them up or bring them indoors.

After starting out with some of the coldest air since the spring Monday morning, we will actually warm up a few more degrees than Sunday during the afternoon, making a run into the lower-middle 50s.

Sunshine will be around to start Monday, but clouds will quick to fill back in leading to cloudier conditions during the late morning and afternoon.

Rain chances also return Monday. Showers likely start out up north late tomorrow morning and remain hit & miss up there through the afternoon. Later, those showers will move through the rest of Mid-Michigan during the evening. Showers should be light and hit & miss. Its possible that some areas remain entirely dry tomorrow.

Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees warmer Monday night as clouds return.

