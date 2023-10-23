Frosty start Monday, tracking more rain chances this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Clear skies have lead to a frosty start this morning with temperatures at-or-below freezing. This is the first time we’ve seen this on a widespread basis in months, essentially since the spring. If you haven’t yet, you’ll need to get you heavy jacket back out! Despite the frosty start, the week ahead actually holds quite a bit of a mixed bag of weather. We’ll have a bit of everything between warm weather, rain, wind, then a large cooldown again into next weekend. We’re stuck directly under the storm track this week so any small disturbance or ripple in it will be able to bring showery weather. Because of this, there will be some variability in the forecast through the week, so continue to check back in here and with the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast. This is one of those weeks where the forecast will need to be taken a day at a time.

Today

It’s a cold start this morning is bringing temperatures down to around 30 degrees for the morning bus stops. Fortunately, the wind is calm so the wind chill is not a factor! You can keep the rain gear away this morning too, but just make sure to have a few layers. Temperatures will climb back up to around 54 degrees today along with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. Today will be the coolest, but also least-windy day of the week.

The only chance of rain today comes in later in the afternoon and evening for our northern counties. Just a stray, spotty shower is possible. Overall, most of the Mid-Michigan will be staying dry today so it actually will be a decent day for yard clean-up! Cloud coverage just increases through the morning, by noon our skies will be partly cloudy, then mostly cloudy at times this afternoon.

Tonight

The clouds will hold on in more of a variably cloudy fashion tonight with only a couple of remaining showers/sprinkles in our northern counties. Almost all of Mid-Michigan will stay dry through the night. Lows will fall to 46 degrees with a south southeast wind from 5 to 10 mph. We’ll start to have wind gusts approaching 20 mph by the end of the night.

Tuesday

With the wind picking up, a nice warm up will be in store for Tuesday. We’ll have a high of 70 degrees, but the southwest wind will be breezy at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. The normal high temperature for October 24th is 57 degrees making Tuesday a highly above-average day.

A few more spotty showers will be possible throughout the day, particularly for the northern half of our area. However, these chances of showers are more variable due to our proximity to the storm track. Just be sure to check in on the radar in the TV5 First Alert Weather App throughout the day if you’ll be outside.

Wednesday through Friday

As mentioned above, we’re going to be right near/under the storm track through the majority of the week. That will bring in several chances of showers, especially for the second half of the workweek. There will be a little more moisture available Wednesday through Friday which is why rain chances increase more through that timeframe. This several day stretch won’t have rain falling non-stop, but your chances of seeing showers are better than seeing prolonged periods of dry weather.

By the end of Friday, rain totals through our northern and western counties could approach the 1″ mark. Some of this is bolstered by the showers to the north early this week on Monday and Tuesday. The early parts of this week will be the better time to do any yard cleanup or leaf raking. Stay tuned for more updates and adjustments through this week!

