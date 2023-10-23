Monday, Oct. 23, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"(WNEM)
By Blake Keller
Published: Oct. 23, 2023
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Monday, Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a wonderful weekend, here are five stories to get caught up on.

1. A Detroit synagogue president’s funeral was Sunday, a day after she was found stabbed to death outside her Detroit home. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel described Samantha Woll as a devoted, impactful leader. Police have yet to identify a suspect and a motive, but do not believe the attack was rooted in anti-Semitism.

2. It’s been about one week since 60-year-old Kelly McWhirter disappeared. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is now looking for her body after finding the possible murder weapon. McWhirter’s estranged husband, Steven Higgins, has been labeled as her killer by police. Keep checking your surveillance cameras from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18 to see if you noticed a white Hyundai Tucson or gray Ford F-150.

3. The City of Flint could get millions in grants that would help the city get new trash and recycling carts at no cost to residents, but Flint City Council needs to vote to extend Priority Waste’s contract. Tonight, during council’s Special Affairs Meeting, they plan to bring the contract before council once again.

4. House Republicans need a new Speaker of the House. They’re expected to hold a candidate forum tonight to look for someone to succeed Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who was booted from the position this month. Until a new Speaker is voted in, the House cannot legislate.

5. General Motors is looking to expand its assembly plant in Flint. An urban planning and development firm submitting a rezoning application to allow the vacant woods behind Van Slyke Manor to be used as a parking lot for more GM trucks. There’s a public meeting to discuss the proposal at the Central Church of the Nazarene at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Flint Township has also approved a public hearing for Nov. 9.

Have a wonderful day and catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

