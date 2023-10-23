MSU suspends employee involved with allowing Hitler’s image on videoboard

By Brendan Vrabel and Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leaders at Michigan State University (MSU) responded to an incident at Spartan Stadium Saturday night where MSU showed Adolf Hitler’s image on a third-party pregame quiz on videoboards before playing the game against Michigan.

The Board of Trustees responded to the incident on Sunday and said,

MSU’s Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller also responded and announced MSU has suspended an employee involved in allowing Adolf Hitler’s image to be shown on videoboards.

Hitler and Austria, his birthplace, flashed on the videoboards long enough for some on social media to share what was seen by some fans more than an hour before kickoff.

“MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the video board prior to the start of tonight’s football game,” Michigan State spokesman Matt Larson said. “We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values. MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future.”

The pregame quiz provides content well before games on video boards.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

